Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.24. The company has a market capitalization of $294.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

