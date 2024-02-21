Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

