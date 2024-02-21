Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,616,000 after acquiring an additional 129,519 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $876,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 49,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

