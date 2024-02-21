B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (LON:BSD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35). 258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).

B.S.D Crown Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £36.22 million and a P/E ratio of 25.45.

About B.S.D Crown

(Get Free Report)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B.S.D Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.S.D Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.