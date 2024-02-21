Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,214 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $78,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $2,168,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after buying an additional 821,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 161,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $60,650,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

