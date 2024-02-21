Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.30

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BARC opened at GBX 163.15 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.83. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50).

In other news, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($350,037.77). In related news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($350,037.77). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BARC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 270 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.50 ($2.89).

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

