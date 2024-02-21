Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $623,730.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

