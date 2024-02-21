Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Best Buy by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.20. 965,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

