Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.26% from the company’s current price.

BYON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE BYON traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. 1,752,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.68.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

