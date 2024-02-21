Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $22.69

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $23.34. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 21,961 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $699.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.