Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $120.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

