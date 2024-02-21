Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 141,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 194,313 shares.The stock last traded at $344.00 and had previously closed at $343.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.71 and its 200-day moving average is $333.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

