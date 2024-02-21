BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $108.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

