Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.94

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 650532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIRK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,068,000.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

