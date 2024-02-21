Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $72.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

