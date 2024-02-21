Bison Wealth LLC Buys 134 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.