Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $499.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $505.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

