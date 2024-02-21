Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after buying an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.63.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

