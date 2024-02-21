Bison Wealth LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $645.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $664.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.29. The stock has a market cap of $180.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

