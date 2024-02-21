Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 160 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.35 and its 200 day moving average is $182.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

