Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.70. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

