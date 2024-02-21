Bison Wealth LLC Sells 226 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $286.42 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $295.24. The stock has a market cap of $277.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.97.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,476,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,171,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,378,805 shares of company stock valued at $368,320,206 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

