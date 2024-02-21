Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019427 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

