Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Down 7%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) traded down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.67. 304,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,893,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $750.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

