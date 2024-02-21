Bittensor (TAO) Price Reaches $585.64

Bittensor (TAO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and $28.78 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $585.64 or 0.01138517 BTC on exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,287,523 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,285,853. The last known price of Bittensor is 601.03742217 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $29,904,610.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

