Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 129,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.95. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Stone Minerals

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at $44,617,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.