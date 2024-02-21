Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE BSM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 98,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,285. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at $44,617,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Report on Black Stone Minerals

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.