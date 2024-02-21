BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 214,640 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $3,324,773.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,876,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,438,797.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,342 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $331,868.10.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,896 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $278,461.76.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $130,530.40.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,823 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $690,722.43.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $230,014.40.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $838,244.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $2,049,829.74.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $482,260.80.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. 225,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,722. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

–

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.