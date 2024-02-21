BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,517,376.14 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,376.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,593,897 shares in the company, valued at $443,054,324.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $585,058.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $1,655,603.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,093,458.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $2,353,629.60.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 125,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 65,871 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

