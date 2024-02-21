BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 56,252 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,210,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,254,730.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,925,877.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,968.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,805,168.94.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $226,356.90.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $926,525.88.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $2,600,105.92.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $1,624,409.16.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $3,728,951.72.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,306,448.13.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. 549,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,173. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

