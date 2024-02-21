Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC stock opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.36. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.