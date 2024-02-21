Blue Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Blackstone makes up 0.2% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.41. 1,651,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.