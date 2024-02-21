Blue Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Blue Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Enovix makes up about 0.8% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Enovix by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 167,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Enovix by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,745,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Enovix by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 351,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ENVX shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,985,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,440. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.70. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.