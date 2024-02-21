Blue Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,884 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blue Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. 24,944,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,508,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
