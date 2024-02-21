BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centerra Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 22.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

