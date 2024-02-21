BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.91 and last traded at C$15.91. 6,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 2,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.90.

BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.51.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.

