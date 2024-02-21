Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Down 4.4%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 15,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 47,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 56.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

