Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Down 4.4%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXLGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 15,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 47,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Boxlight Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 56.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

