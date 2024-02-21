Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 20,202 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Unum Group worth $13,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 106.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Unum Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,393,000 after acquiring an additional 236,261 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Unum Group by 60.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after acquiring an additional 236,136 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Unum Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,689. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

