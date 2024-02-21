Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Eagle Materials worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.70. 6,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,839. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.51 and a 200 day moving average of $188.43. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,862. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

