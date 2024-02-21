Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $79.75. 34,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $81.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.