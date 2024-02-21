Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $359,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after buying an additional 233,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,703 shares of company stock worth $5,168,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. 24,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BERY

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.