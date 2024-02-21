Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $13.29 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.17. 7,446,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,789,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

