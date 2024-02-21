Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $16.54 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.36. 83,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

