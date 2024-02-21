Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,942 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 284.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1,084.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 615,064 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $29,681,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 281.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 531,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 392,246 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLI has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MLI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

