Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 14,906 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of F.N.B. worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 62,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

