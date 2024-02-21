Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 28,167 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,167 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 68,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

