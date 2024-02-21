Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,872 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.43. The company had a trading volume of 82,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,681. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

