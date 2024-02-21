Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,997 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Textron worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,463,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,467,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,696,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Textron Stock Up 0.1 %

TXT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.68. 50,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.