Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,946,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,677,000 after purchasing an additional 150,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,855,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

