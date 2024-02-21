Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. 274,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

